CCTV cams do not compromise voters' privacy: EC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 October, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2022, 07:24 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) has claimed that a voter's privacy does not get compromised in any way due to the installation of CCTV cameras in the polling booths.

"The cameras are there to check whether someone else entered the booth beside the voter while casting votes, but there is no way to see who the voter is voting for," the EC explained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Director of the commission SM Asaduzzaman Sunday (23 October).

The EC described statements across the media regarding the violation of privacy due to CCTVs in polling stations to be "incorrect" and "misleading".

It said, "The EC shall take all measures in accordance with the law to protect the privacy of every voter."

Recently, in the Gaibandha-5 by-elections, the Election Commission suspended the polling after seeing the scene of widespread irregularities in polling stations spotted on CCTVs.

The incidents gave rise to major concerns related to free and fair elections.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said that CCTV cameras in polling booths have been considered by lawyers as a violation of personal privacy.

The sole purpose of the CCTVs was to monitor voters and to see if other people are standing by giving instructions and if more than one person has entered the booth.

According to section 31(7) of the Representation of the People Order, 1972, if a voter is visually impaired or otherwise disabled, he cannot cast his vote without the help of a partner. In that case, the presiding officer may take a person of the voter's choice and trust to assist him in casting his vote.

"No polling officer, agent or anyone else can enter the secret room with them. Therefore, it is very clear that the privacy of voting has not been compromised by the installation of CCTV cameras in polling booths," said the commission.

The commission under the leadership of CEC Kazi Habibul Awal has conducted several local government elections including Cumilla City polls using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Besides Gaibandha, CCTVs have been used in all centres of the Zilla Parishad elections.

The Election Commission urged not to make any kind of misleading statements which disturbs the process of peaceful polls.

CCTV / Election Commission (EC) / voters

