Cat ramp show held in Chattogram

Glasses in someone's eyes. Someone was wearing an expensive belt. Hundreds of domestic and foreign cats adorned the ramp show at an exhibition in Chattogram.

Birds and Pet Animal Clinic organised a cat exhibition in the Khulshi area of the city on Friday (16 September).

Not only exhibition and ramp shows, free cat health check-ups and consultations were also offered during the event.

Managing Director of Birds and Pet Animal Clinic Dr Md Saddam Hussain said that cats make everyone happy.

"Cats eat rats, help protect food grains, household items and shop goods. This exhibition is mainly organised to increase people's love for cats," he added.

A total of 15 domestic and foreign cats participated in the ramp show, the best three of which have been nominated for awards.

Faculty members of Chattogram Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Prof Dr Bhajan Chandra Das, Mohammad Yusuf Elahi Chowdhury and Assistant Professor Dr Md Ridwan Pasha were in the judge panel.