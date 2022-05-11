Casino kingpin Samrat to walk free as he gets bail in all cases

Expelled Dhaka Metropolitan South Jubo League President, Ismail Chowdhury Samrat has been granted bail in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for amassing illegal wealth.

Justice Al Asad Md Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 granted the bail after a hearing on Wednesday.

There are four cases against the casino kingpin, but he had already been granted bail in three of those cases.

His lawyer has said that as there is no other case against him, so he can be released without any obstruction.

In 2019, Samrat's name came up during the anti-casino operation of the law enforcement agencies. However, he remained absconding till being arrested. On 6 October 2019, RAB arrested Samrat and his associate Enamul Haque Arman, 56, from Alkora union under Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla district

At around 2pm on the same day, a team of the force led by RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam launched an operation at Samrat's office at Bhuiyan Trade Center in Kakrail. The executive magistrate sentenced him to six months in jail for illegally keeping animal skins in the office.

A narcotics case was also filed against him.

On 12 November 2019, ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Alam filed a case against Samrat for amassing wealth worth Tk2.99 crore by unlawful business means and other activities.

On 13 September 2020, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a case with Ramna police station on charges of smuggling crores to Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

According to the CID report, Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat and Enamul Haque Arman laundered over Tk232.38 crore to Singapore, while another former Jubo League leader, Khalid Mahmud Bhuiyan, siphoned over Tk8.84 crore to Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia. Another Tk81 lakh was laundered to Singapore by Rajib Hossain Rana and Jamal Bhatara, and Tk83 lakh by Shariful Islam and Awlad.

Samrat owns property in Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, and the US, worth Tk1,000 crore.