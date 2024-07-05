Case filed over security guard’s death after being struck by flat owner’s car

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 12:16 am

Related News

Case filed over security guard’s death after being struck by flat owner’s car

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 12:05 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 12:16 am
Car of the owner who rammed into the gate due to delaying to open the gate on 4 July 2024. Photo: TBS
Car of the owner who rammed into the gate due to delaying to open the gate on 4 July 2024. Photo: TBS

A case has been filed over the death of a security guard after being struck by a car driven by one of the flat owners reportedly over a delay in opening the building's gate in Dhaka's East Rajabazar area.

Sharifa Begum, wife of victim Fazlu Miah, filed the case under the Road Transport Act on Thursday evening (4 July). 

Ahad Ali, officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station confirmed the matter to The Business Standard over the phone. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The incident occurred around 7:45am when a white sedan, registration no Dhaka Metro Ga 376064, tried to get out of the building, he added.

Speaking on the matter, a resident of the building in question, said Mofidul lives in an apartment on the third floor. 

"He was heading out in his car in the morning. At the time, the car appeared to have lost control and hit the gate, killing the security guard."

The incident also caused part of the gate to shatter and severely damaged the car's front end, added the resident.

Fazlu was critically injured and rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Top News

security guard / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

15h | Earth
Generally, in summer, we need 250-260 million litres of water per day. But this year, it is over 280 million litres. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The future of Dhaka's water

1d | Panorama
On left, CNG run autorickshaw driver Mohammad Miraz, and on left the 16-inch fan he installed in the CNG for Tk500 so that his passengers get some air during hot days. Photos: Md Tajul Islam

This CNG driver bought a 16-inch fan for his passengers to beat Dhaka heat

1d | Features
Sketch: TBS

Sabbir wants to take you from doom-scrolling to informative health content

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

2h | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

3h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

4h | Videos
Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

4h | Videos