Case filed over security guard’s death after being struck by flat owner’s car

Car of the owner who rammed into the gate due to delaying to open the gate on 4 July 2024. Photo: TBS

A case has been filed over the death of a security guard after being struck by a car driven by one of the flat owners reportedly over a delay in opening the building's gate in Dhaka's East Rajabazar area.

Sharifa Begum, wife of victim Fazlu Miah, filed the case under the Road Transport Act on Thursday evening (4 July).

Ahad Ali, officer-in-charge of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station confirmed the matter to The Business Standard over the phone.

The incident occurred around 7:45am when a white sedan, registration no Dhaka Metro Ga 376064, tried to get out of the building, he added.

Speaking on the matter, a resident of the building in question, said Mofidul lives in an apartment on the third floor.

"He was heading out in his car in the morning. At the time, the car appeared to have lost control and hit the gate, killing the security guard."

The incident also caused part of the gate to shatter and severely damaged the car's front end, added the resident.

Fazlu was critically injured and rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.