Case filed over Mursalin’s death in New Market clash 

TBS Report 
22 April, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 22 April, 2022, 04:37 pm

His brother Nur Mohammad filed the case

Md Mursalin. Photo: Collected
Md Mursalin. Photo: Collected

A murder case has been filed on the death of Md Mursalin, a shop assistant, who was injured in the clashes between Dhaka College students and traders of New Market.

His brother Nur Mohammad filed the case on Thursday (21 April) accusing 100-150 unidentified people with the New Market police station, said the officer-in-charge SM Quaiyum. 

Md Mursalin, succumbed to his injuries at around 4:40am on Thursday at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Later, an autopsy was conducted by the forensic department. 

The 24-year-old store staff got injured on Tuesday, the second day of the clashes between the students and shopkeepers.

He was then rushed to the DMCH. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to doctors, Mursalin bled to death due to his injuries. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Nahid Hasan, 18, who used to work for a courier service company located in the Bata Signal area, died after being critically injured in the violent clashes.

The reason for the clashes was still confusing with different parties making different claims.

It all began in the form of an argument after some Dhaka College students reportedly refused to pay bills at a restaurant on Monday night, according to the New Market traders. The argument quickly took a violent turn and exploded around midnight.

But, a police source citing CCTV footage said the conflict began after employees of two fast-food shops in New Market got into an altercation where the Dhaka College students joined later.

 

