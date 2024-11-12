Case filed against Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, 610 others over 2017 attack on BNP leaders

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 11:49 am

Former Barishal city mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah. Photo: Collected
Former Barishal city mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah. Photo: Collected

Seven years after an alleged attack on BNP leaders and activists, a case has been filed against 610 leaders and activists of Barishal district and metropolitan Awami League, including Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, former city mayor.

Sarwar Hossain, president of the Tungibaria Union Workers' Party under BNP, filed the case in the Barishal Metropolitan Magistrate's Court yesterday (November 11).

Bench assistant Mizanur Rahman confirmed that Judge Nurul Amin accepted the complaint and directed the officer-in-charge of Kotwali Model Police Station to submit an investigation report.

According to the plaintiff, the incident occurred on 5 January 2017, at around 11:30am, when he and other BNP activists were heading towards the party office on Sadar Road to attend a scheduled program. 

Upon reaching Sadar Road, they were allegedly attacked by Awami League activists wielding machetes, iron pipes, hockey sticks, and Chinese axes. 

The main witness, former President of BNP's South District branch, Ebayedul Haque Chan, was reportedly assaulted at gunpoint. Other accused individuals allegedly beat and hacked BNP leaders, including the plaintiff, and looted their gold jewellery and cash.

The primary accused in the case include former Barishal mayor and General Secretary of Barishal Metropolitan Awami League, Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah, former chairman of the District Council and President of Barishal Metropolitan Awami League Advocate AKM Jahangir, General Secretary of the District Awami League Advocate Talukder Md Yunus, former directors of Janata and Agrani Bank Advocate Boloram Poddar, and Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah's brothers, Serniabat Moinuddin Abdullah and Ashiq Abdullah among 210 others named and 400 unidentified individuals. 

The plaintiff's lawyer, Hafizuddin Ahmed Bablu, said charges against the accused include intent to kill, assault causing grievous and minor injuries to BNP leaders, theft, property damage, and issuing death threats. 

Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah / case filed / Barisal

