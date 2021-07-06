Cars again on roads, administration struggling to implement lockdown

On the sixth day of the ongoing strict lockdown today, Dhaka witnessed an increased number of private cars and crowds on the streets as people seemed reluctant to follow the restrictions.

Dhaka's traffic problem resurfaced again on different streets since this morning amid the countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of the dreaded coronavirus, which claimed a record-high 164 deaths just a day ago.

The administration is struggling to stop people from coming out on the streets.

The number of office-goers on the road has risen, compared to the last five days. Traffic jams have also been noticed in some intersections. The law enforcement agencies have been found to be less strict at some checkpoints, whereas they were vigilant at important ones.

No law enforcement personnel was found around on the intersection of the Khilgaon rail gate area in the morning. Working people, including bank officials and other employees, were going to their destinations by cars, rickshaws and vans. Even though the lockdown restrictions stated that organisations must arrange their own vehicles for their employees, many have not done so. As a result, many were forced to reach their destinations by rickshaw or on foot.

The police were lenient at the check post adjacent to Khidmah Hospital in Khilgaon as several policemen were seen sitting in the passenger shed next to the post. Meanwhile, a large number of rickshaws, CNG and motorcycles were plying the streets..

A similar scene was noticed in Basabo and Maniknagar areas. Most of the working people there work in various offices in Motijheel. Rickshaws and vans, as well as private cars, were spotted in these areas. When asked, most of the drivers and passengers claim they left home for medical, office or urgent reasons.

Sabbir Helal was on his way to Maghbazar from Savar's Chandra with his friend. When police stopped him at Asad Gate check post, he said they were going to a hospital, but they were detained for not giving a proper answer as to which hospital they were going to.

Rabiul Islam, who works in a cosmetic shop in New Market, was detained by the police. He said his cosmetic shop also sells a lot of groceries and essential food items. Later, he was released after paying a fine to a mobile court.

People are coming out with such excuses. Many are using private cars, motorcycles, and resorting to deception to move on the roads.

In the Banglamotor, Kawran Bazar, Farmgate, Asad Gate, Shukrabad, Science Lab, Bata Signal, Katabon and Shahbagh intersections, it was seen that whenever police stopped a car to check, a queue formed behind the said vehicle.

In addition, many were seen on the streets without masks or their masks were hanging on their chins. As soon as the police asked them to explain, they gave various excuses including, "the mask is in the pocket", "I was talking on the phone", "the mask fell off from my face a little earlier", and so on.

Traffic Police Sergeant Lima Akhter (Mohammadpur Zone) said, "Despite warnings about jail and fines, the drivers are avoiding the mobile courts or the police teams. In particular, most people are leaving home with a medical prescription in hand, various test reports, and giving excuses of parents being alone at home or there being no one to babysit the child."

Meanwhile, many pedestrians have complained about the lack of public transport on the roads and the checking by law enforcement agencies.

Mashiur Rahman was going to Birdem Hospital at Shahbagh from Uttara as his father is undergoing an open-heart surgery at the hospital. He complained to TBS, "After being unable to find any transport from Uttara, I was moving with a friend on his motorcycle. At Asad Gate checkpost, the police told us that motorcycle cannot carry a pillion. They told me to find another way and filed a case against my friend."

The law enforcement agencies are trying to hold off the flow of people on the main roads, but in the alleys, people are commuting like normal days.

Compared to the last few days, the pressure of people visiting the kitchen markets today was also higher.

Abu Bakar came to buy groceries in Hatirpool market. He told TBS, "No matter the lockdowns, you have to go to the bazar. And today I saw the market was very crowded."

Ramna Zone Executive Magistrate Saiful Rahman told TBS, "Cases are being filed against those who are travelling in pairs on motorcycles. We also fining and detaining people through the mobile courts if they do not follow the health rules, social distancing and cannot show proper reasons for leaving the house. We are emphasising to ensure the use of masks by the citizens."

The government imposed a 7-day strict lockdown from July 1 as Covid-19 took a dangerous turn in the country. Later, it was extended till 14 July as the deaths and infections rates are climbing to new records over the past few days.

The deadly Covid-19 claimed 15,229 lives so far in Bangladesh, and the total infected cases climbed to 9,54,881 to date.