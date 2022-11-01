Cargo ship released after payment of Tk3.62 crore

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 November, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2022, 10:34 pm

Following a High Court directive, the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) released the cargo ship Hansa Rendsburg on Tuesday, 36 days after it hit a gantry crane at the port, after paying the Tk3.62 crore security money instituted by the court.

"As per the order of High Court of Bangladesh vide Admiralty Suit No 54/2022, your lawyer submitted a pay order as a security in the amount of BDT 3,62,73,720 in favor of Chittagong Port Authority for cost caused by MV Hansa Rendsburg at NCT-5 Jetty," CPA Chief Engineer (Mechanical) Aminul Islam mentioned in a letter sent to M/S L&B Hansa Feederschifff GmbH & KG.

"You are now therefore allowed to do cargo operation of your ship and leave Chattogram Port," reads the letter.

German-based shipping company Hapag Lloyd rented the ship Hansa Rendsburg to transport containers on the Chattogram-Colombo route.

On 28 September, the CPA seized the ship after it hit a gantry crane at the port while unloading containers and sent it to the outer anchorage.   

The port authorities formed a probe committee led by CPA Workshop Manager Mostafa Iqbal to determine the damages.

Meanwhile, M/S L&B Hansa Feederschiffe GmbH & Co KG, owner of the vessel MV Hansa Rendsburg, filed a case with the HC against the port chairman claiming recovery of losses and damages due to negligence and wrongful detention of the ship.

The HC ordered the ship owner to deposit a bank draft of the stated amount after which the CPA would have to release the vessel. 

The inquiry committee submitted the report on the damages and losses of the gantry crane on 11 October.

Based on the report, Aminul Islam claimed $3.94 lakh in demurrage on 20 October to be paid within three days. The shipping company deposited the draft accordingly which was liquidated on 1 November.

Chattogram Port / cargo ship

