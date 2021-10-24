Call for installing CCTV cameras in all religious places of worship

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 06:58 pm

Related News

Call for installing CCTV cameras in all religious places of worship

Bangladesh United Islami Party made the call on Sunday

TBS Report
24 October, 2021, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 06:58 pm
Call for installing CCTV cameras in all religious places of worship

Bangladesh United Islami Party (BUIP) has demanded to make CCTV cameras mandatory in all religious places of worship, in the wake of recent attacks on the Hindu communities, temples, and puja mandaps across the country.

The party, on Sunday, also called for practical steps from the government to ensure the right of all communities to practice their religion.

In a separate call, the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), an association of medical doctors in Bangladesh, has urged for maintaining communal harmony.

Md Ismail Hossain, chairman of the United Islami Party said, "The right of every community to practice their religion must be ensured in this country."

He urged the government to immediately take practical steps in this regard.

He made the call at a round table meeting on the "Role of Muslim religious leaders in protecting communal harmony and creating a balanced society", at the National Press Club in the capital.

Moreover, he demanded, "to bring those responsible for the recent unrest centring the 'Cumilla incident' under the law and to make CCTV cameras mandatory in all religious places of worship."

Meanwhile, BMA leaders called for maintaining communal harmony in the country during a human chain programme today in protest of the recent attacks on the Hindu communities at the National Press Club.

Speaking at the event, BMA President Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin suggested the involvement of anti-independence groups behind the attacks.

"Anti-independence groups are trying to ruin hundreds of years of communal harmony by attacking Hindu temples, puja mandaps, and through vandalism and arson," he alleged.

Top News

CCTV

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

1d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

1d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

1d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly