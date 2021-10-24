Call for installing CCTV cameras in all religious places of worship

Bangladesh United Islami Party (BUIP) has demanded to make CCTV cameras mandatory in all religious places of worship, in the wake of recent attacks on the Hindu communities, temples, and puja mandaps across the country.

The party, on Sunday, also called for practical steps from the government to ensure the right of all communities to practice their religion.

In a separate call, the Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), an association of medical doctors in Bangladesh, has urged for maintaining communal harmony.

Md Ismail Hossain, chairman of the United Islami Party said, "The right of every community to practice their religion must be ensured in this country."

He urged the government to immediately take practical steps in this regard.

He made the call at a round table meeting on the "Role of Muslim religious leaders in protecting communal harmony and creating a balanced society", at the National Press Club in the capital.

Moreover, he demanded, "to bring those responsible for the recent unrest centring the 'Cumilla incident' under the law and to make CCTV cameras mandatory in all religious places of worship."

Meanwhile, BMA leaders called for maintaining communal harmony in the country during a human chain programme today in protest of the recent attacks on the Hindu communities at the National Press Club.

Speaking at the event, BMA President Dr Mustafa Jalal Mohiuddin suggested the involvement of anti-independence groups behind the attacks.

"Anti-independence groups are trying to ruin hundreds of years of communal harmony by attacking Hindu temples, puja mandaps, and through vandalism and arson," he alleged.