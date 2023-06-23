Call to ensure healthcare for tannery workers

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Leaders of the Bangladesh Tanners' Association and Tannery Workers' Union have called for initiating necessary steps to ensure healthcare for tannery workers in the interest of the country's economy.

"Tannery owners should prioritise workers' health and tie up local medical centres to provide healthcare to the workers," said Md Sakhawat Ullah, general secretary of the Bangladesh Tanners' Association, while inaugurating a daylong health camp for tannery workers at the Tannery Industrial Estate in Hemayetpur of Savar on Friday.

The camp was organised by the Tannery Workers' Union (TWU), in collaboration with the Solidarity Centre-Bangladesh office, reads a press release.

Over 200 tannery workers received free medicine upon consulting the doctors at the camp. Medicine specialists and dermatologists also provided advice to the workers.

Addressing as the chief guest, Md Sakhawat Ullah also called for establishing a full-fledged hospital in the Tannery Industrial Estate to protect the health of tannery workers.

The BSCIC should set up a community clinic till the hospital is established there, he said.

In addition to the health camps, safety awareness programmes like safety fairs should be organised regularly at the estate, added Sakhawat.

Salim Ahsan Khan, senior legal counselor of the Solidarity Centre-Bangladesh, who was present as special guest, said boards inscribed with awareness-raising messages on chemical risks should be installed at all factory premises.

Chairing the opening ceremony of the camp, Tannery Workers' Union (TWU) President Abul Kalam Azad said, "A full-fledged hospital in the tannery industrial estate is a crying need. Such health camps should be organised regularly in the interest of the workers."

General Secretary of the Tannery Workers' Union Abdul Maleque moderated the event.

