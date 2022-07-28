CAG submits 53 audit reports to PM

Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of Bangladesh Mohammad Muslim Chowdhury has submitted 53 audit reports to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office.

The CAG submitted a total of 53 audit reports, including 51 compliance audit reports and two appropriation accounts reports, reads a press release.

The comptroller and auditor general briefed the prime minister about the issues mentioned in his report and various reforms undertaken by the audit and accounts department.

