CAD to destroy useless ammo, explosives from 20 Jan

The Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) of Dhaka cantonment will destroy useless ammunitions and explosives at its demolition ground in Barpota village of Gazipur's Mawna from 20 January to 19 February.

The destruction of the useless ammunition and explosives will be held from 7:00am to 6:00pm each day, said an Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR) media release.

It is said that during this period, for the safety of general people and domestic animals, movement within a four-kilometre radius of the scene of destruction has been strictly prohibited.