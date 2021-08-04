Cabinet okays 50,000-tonne non-Basmati boiled rice purchase 

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase approved a proposal for procuring 50,000 tonnes of non-Basmati boiled rice on Wednesday.



The approval came at a committee meeting held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Kamal said the Directorate General of Food under the Ministry of Food would procure 50,000 tonnes of non-Basmati boiled rice from India's Bagadiya Brothers Private Limited at a cost of around Tk160 crore.

The meeting also approved a proposal of the food directorate for procuring a steel silo at around Tk320 crore. The silo will be installed in Narayanganj for storing rice, he added.

The finance minister said the meeting had approved a re-evaluation proposal of the Roads and Highways Department for "procuring public works" of Kushtia Urban Four-Lane Upgradation Project Package No WD-05 of the Jhenaidah-Kushtia-Pakshi-Dashuria National Highway from the joint venture of Reliable Builders Limited and Abaid Monsur Construction at a cost of Tk145 crore.

The Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics under the Secondary and Higher Education Division would procure construction work, machinery or equipment, and service activities from Korea's Taihan Consortium under the Establishment of 160 Upazila ICT Training and Resource for Education Phase-II project, he added.

He said Taihan Electric Wire Company is the main bidder of Taihan Consortium and the name has been changed to Taihan Cable and Solution Company.

The meeting approved a proposal from the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries for procuring 30,000 tonnes of bagged granular urea fertiliser from Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company at a cost of Tk111 crore, he added.

He said the BCIC would procure 10,000 tonnes of phosphoric acid for TSP Complex Limited at a cost of Tk57 crore.

The meeting also approved four other proposals for constructing multi-storey residential flats for government officials or employees in Mirpur's Paikpara.

