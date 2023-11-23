Cabinet Division issues instructions to administration for fair election

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 November, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 10:41 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The Cabinet Division today issued three directives to the administration to ensure the smooth conduct of the 12th national election.

The directives were issued in a letter sent to all levels of the administration, including ministries, departments, field administration, and police.

The letter, signed by Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain, stated that it is a national duty for everyone to conduct the 12th national in a free, fair, and impartial manner. The Election Commission Secretariat has requested everyone's cooperation in holding the election in a free, fair, and impartial manner.

In order to ensure the smooth conduct of the 12th national election, the following measures have been directed:

To provide assistance and cooperation to the Election Commission by impartially fulfilling the responsibilities assigned to them in the upcoming election. To this end, immediate instructions should be given by various ministries or departments and departments or offices or organisations to their subordinate officials and employees.

Similar instructions should also be issued to teachers and teachers working in government, government-aided, and private educational institutions from the Ministry of Education or the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education.

To ensure the continuity of election management work, all ministries or departments, namely government, semi-government, autonomous offices or institutions or organisations, should refrain from granting leave, transferring to other places, or assigning any responsibilities that may disrupt election duties to their officers and employees involved in the election until the election work is completed.

In this situation, the Cabinet Division has requested the concerned to provide all-out assistance in holding a free, fair, and impartial election by issuing the above instructions and completing the ancillary tasks.

