Cabinet approves rural development academies in Jamalpur, Rangpur

Bangladesh

UNB
27 December, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 07:05 pm

Related News

Cabinet approves rural development academies in Jamalpur, Rangpur

The two rural development academies will run under two separate 21-member governing boards to be headed by the minister or the state minister for Rural Development and Cooperatives Division as their chairman

UNB
27 December, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 07:05 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Cabinet on Tuesday endorsed the draft laws to establish two rural development academies in Jamalpur and Rangpur districts in a bid to ensure sustainable development of the rural people in the respective regions. 
 
The draft laws titled "Sheikh Hasina Palli Unnayan Academy, Jamalpur Act-2022" and "Sheikh Russel Palli Unnayan Academy, Rangpur Act-2022" were approved in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office. 
 
"These (two academies) were approved to improve the standard of living for the rural communities," Cabinet Secretary Kabir Bin Anwar told reporters at a post-meeting briefing at Bangladesh Secretariat. 
 
The functions of the academies include conducting research; taking joint programmes in collaboration with local and international research firms and educational institutions on approval of the government; and introducing different courses over rural development, including post-graduate diploma courses, graduate diploma courses and certificate courses, he said. 
 
The two rural development academies will run under two separate 21-member governing boards to be headed by the minister or the state minister for Rural Development and Cooperatives Division as their chairman, he added. 
 
Besides, the Cabinet approved the draft of National Skills Development Policy, 2022 (NSDP 2022) with a vision to build a demand-driven skilled workforce for accelerating the country's economic growth. 
 
"The policy has been designed on the basis of our visions to enhance skills (of the country's workforce) and ensure the standard of their skills," said Kabir. 
 
He said the policy was approved to keep up and accelerate the country's economic growth by turning its manpower into a skilled workforce. 
 
The objectives of the policy include the use of digital system everywhere, to encourage professional training, to increase the employability of the people of disadvantaged areas and the marginalised communities, to implement mutual recognition agreement (MRA) for skills development and job placement, to strengthen industry- institute linkage for demand-driven skills development and job placement, he said.
 

Academy / Jamalpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Emmy Sasipornkarn. Sketch: TBS

Why asking 'how old are you?' isn't rude in South Korea

7h | Thoughts
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Nostalgia and celebration at Fuad Live in Dhaka

9h | Splash
Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

Is the golden era of humour in advertising over?

9h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Capitalising on the duty-free, quota-free market access to China

10h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

A house museum that tells the life of Shilpaguru

56m | TBS Entertainment
Some secret tricks of Drummer Arafat

Some secret tricks of Drummer Arafat

2h | TBS Entertainment
Requirements to get a Fulbright Scholarship

Requirements to get a Fulbright Scholarship

5h | TBS Career
Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

Take a look at the environment below the capital's flyovers

11h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

2
Photo: Reuters
Sports

World Cup final referee responds to claims that Messi's extra time goal should have been disallowed

3
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

4
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

5
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

6
Photo: NZC
Sports

Four Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2023 auction