Cabinet approves president’s speech to commence 12th Jatiya Sangsad

File photo of Bangladesh parliament
File photo of Bangladesh parliament

The Cabinet on Monday approved the draft speech of President Mohammed Shahabuddin to be delivered at the maiden session of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad.

The approval came from the cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair, said Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain while briefing reporters after the meeting. 

The president's speech marks the formal commencement of parliament, and he is expected to outline some of the programmes and priorities of the government over the next five years.

"Today's main agenda was about the first session of the 12th parliament and as per the rules, the President delivered his speech which was approved in the cabinet," Mahbub Hossain said.

During the meeting, the prime minister directed all to take all-out efforts to control inflation, especially the prices of essential commodities.

Besides, the prime minister also directed all ministries to take up work-plans as per the Awami League's election manifesto, said Mahbub Hossain.

The premier also asked to be vigilant so that agricultural produce is not hampered under any circumstances. She was instructed to create an agricultural produce preservation centre, he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also asked to implement the ongoing projects at the earliest and asked to ensure transparency and accountability in the government procurement process.

The Cabinet greeted Sheikh Hasina on being re-elected as prime minister of Bangladesh for the 4th consecutive time.

