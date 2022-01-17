Cabinet approves draft law to form search committee for appointing CEC, ECs

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 January, 2022, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 03:16 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The Cabinet on Monday (17 January) approved the draft of "Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners' Appointment Act 2022".

According to the draft law, a search committee will be formed to appoint the chief election commissioner, the Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said after meeting today.

The approval was given at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

With the tenure of the current Election Commission (EC), led by Chief Election Commissioner Nurul Huda expiring on 14 February, President M Abdul Hamid invited registered political parties from 2 December for talks to form a new one.

According to the EC data, a total of 39 political parties are registered, of which the president has invited 32 parties to the talks.

BNP and some other political oppositions have stayed away from the dialogue. Describing the ongoing dialogue on the reconstitution of the EC as "pointless", BNP standing committee decided not to take part in the talks with the President. 

Most of the parties that attended the talks, have called for the formulation of a law on EC formation according to Article 118 of the constitution. A similar initiative of presidential talks with the political parties ahead of the formation of a new EC was also taken in 2012 and 2016.

The ruling Awami League (AL) is going to join the ongoing presidential talks later in the day. 

