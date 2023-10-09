Cabinet approves draft law to appoint administrator in Union Parishad

The Cabinet has given the final approval to the draft of Local Government (Union Parishad) (Amendment) Act, 2013 with a provision to appoint administrators in Union Parishad if a new public representative is not elected after their five-year tenure expires.

The decision was made at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday (9 October).

"The government can appoint administrators in Union Parishad after their tenure expires as per the draft law," said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain while briefing reporters at Bangladesh Secretariat after the meeting.

With the proposed changes, a UP chairman cannot stay in his post or avail the government allowance after his tenure ends.

"The UP Chairman and members get an allowance. But the law did not clearly say whether they would get allowances when they are no longer serving their port. The amended law states that they will not get the allowance after their tenure ends."

The cabinet secretary also said the post of UP secretary is being changed to UP administrative officer.