CAB urges govt to form price stabilisation fund

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) has called on the government to set up a "Price Stabilisation Fund" as an alternative to adjusting the prices of fuel oil, gas and electricity in the country as prices rise and fall in the international market.

"There should be an incentive from the government to encourage the production and use of rice bran oil at affordable prices in order to reduce soybean and palm oil imports," said CAB Senior Vice President Professor Dr M Shamsul Alam in his keynote address at the district-upazila consumer representative conference and the opening ceremony of the organisation's digital platform on Wednesday (29 June).

In order to keep the cost of living at a tolerable level, the government should have a clear policy and action plan to keep the supply situation of 15 to 20 essential goods and services including water, electricity and fuel at a satisfactory level and to keep the prices stable, CAB said.

The organisation further said that in strengthening the protection of consumer rights and interests, the Ministry of Commerce should have two separate divisions called Business Affairs and Consumers' Affairs; The Department of Consumer Protection needs to be strengthened by changing the laws and regulations as per the demand, it added.

In order to free the market of monopoly and oligopoly of goods and services including electricity and fuel, all the necessary information regarding the cost segment of each of the essential goods and services supply chain must be regularly published and stored in the consumer's voice, the

CAB also said that there must be capacity development.