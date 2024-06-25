CAB demands rollback on bottled water price

TBS Report
25 June, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 07:03 pm

CAB submitted five demands, including the withdrawal of what they termed as the 'unreasonable, unfair, and unjust' price increase

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) organised a human chain protest on Tuesday (25 June), demanding the reversal of the recent price hike of bottled water.

CAB submitted five demands, including the withdrawal of what they termed as the "unreasonable, unfair, and unjust" price increase during the protest, held in front of the National Press Club.

Speakers at the event highlighted the booming water market in Bangladesh, valued at billions of taka.

They noted that 35 to 40 crore litres of bottled water are sold annually, with demand growing by 15% to 20% each year. Last year, the price of bottled water abruptly rose by up to 50%, with several companies increasing the price of a half-litre bottle from Tk15 to Tk20.

CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain Prince criticised the role of WASA, accusing it of raising water prices under pressure from business interests. He also alleged that the Bangladesh Competition Commission prioritises the interests of businesses over those of the public.

The speakers pointed out that the current maximum retail price of a 500 ml bottle of well-known brands has surged to Tk20, up from Tk15 just a few days ago. The wholesale price for the same quantity is Tk11-12, indicating a retail markup of Tk8-9, which they argued is excessive.

CAB General Secretary Advocate Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan accused the Competition Commission of enabling some companies to make extra profits by delaying action.

He underscored that the price hike of bottled water is unjustified and demanded its immediate withdrawal to alleviate the suffering of ordinary people.

