CA asks advisers to fast-track process of turning Gonobhaban into museum

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2024, 05:07 pm

The Chief Adviser said a replica of the Aynaghar (Mirror House) -- where Hasina's notorious security agencies secretly detained hundreds of dissidents and opposition activists -- should also be built at the Museum at Gonobhaban.

CA Yunus visiting Gonobhaban on 28 October. Photo: CA&#039;s press wing
CA Yunus visiting Gonobhaban on 28 October. Photo: CA's press wing

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus asked advisers to fast-track the construction process of the museum for the July-August mass uprising at the Gonobhaban, the residence of ousted former Sheikh Hasina.

"The museum should preserve the memories of her misrule and the anger people expressed when they ousted her from power," he said during his visit to Gonobhaban today (28 October).

The Chief Adviser said a replica of the Aynaghar (Mirror House) where Hasina's notorious security agencies secretly detained hundreds of dissidents and opposition activists should also be built at the Museum at Gonobhaban.

The Aaynaghar should remind visitors of the tortures suffered by the secret prisoners, he said.

Advisers Adilur Rahman Khan, Nahid Islam, and Asif Mahmud accompanied the Chief Adviser during the visit.

Professor Yunus told the advisers to consult with experts on museums. He told them to finalise proposals for the museum by December this year.

Nahid Islam, a student leader turned adviser, said the misdeeds of the Hasina regime, starting in 2009, will be meticulously preserved at the museum.

He said they were consulting with experts from other countries to find out how they constructed memorials commemorating their revolutions and uprisings.

Mahfuj Alam, special assistant of the Chief Adviser, was also present during the visit.

Earlier, on 5 August hundreds of thousands of protesters stormed the Gonobhaban, moments after Hasina fled Bangladesh and took refuge in India.

Protesters marked their anger in the Gonobhaban walls and rooms by drawing graffiti and writing protest notes such as "Khuni Hasina" (killer Hasina).

 

