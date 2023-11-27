Bus torched in capital’s Shyamoli

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 05:29 pm

Bus torched in capital's Shyamoli

TBS Report
27 November, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2023, 05:29 pm
Miscreants set a Baishakhi Paribahan bus on fire in the capital's Shyamoli on Monday (27 November) afternoon. Photo: Fire Service
Miscreants set a Baishakhi Paribahan bus on fire in the capital’s Shyamoli on Monday (27 November) afternoon. Photo: Fire Service

A passenger bus of Baishakhi Paribahan has been set on fire in the capital's Shyamoli this afternoon.

The incident took place around 3:45pm on Monday (27 November), Fire Service officials said.

Being informed, two units of firefighters from Kalyanpur fire station reached the spot. However, local residents had already doused the fire before the firefighters arrived at the scene.

According to Fire Service, more than nine vehicles were torched daily on average across the country from 28 October to 20 November.

Meanwhile, at least five firemen were injured in the country during this time.

On 28 October, both the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami called rallies in the capital which were marred by violence.

Many vehicles were torched and two people were left dead, including a police constable.

There was also an attack on the residence of the chief justice, aside from vandalism at a police hospital.

The rallies – called to push home both the parties' demands of ensuring a polls' time government – took a violent turn soon after it began.

Clashes with AL partymen and police took place in different areas of the capital.

Since then there have been consecutive blockades and hartals by the opposition parties.

bus torched / Dhaka / Bangladesh

