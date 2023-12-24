Bus torched in capital's Jurain

Bangladesh

UNB
24 December, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 04:28 pm

Related News

Bus torched in capital's Jurain

UNB
24 December, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 24 December, 2023, 04:28 pm
A ‘Raida Paribahan’ was torched at Postogola of Jurain area in the capital on Sunday (24 December) afternoon. Photo: UNB
A ‘Raida Paribahan’ was torched at Postogola of Jurain area in the capital on Sunday (24 December) afternoon. Photo: UNB

Miscreants set a bus on fire at Postogola of Jurain area in the capital today during the blockade enforced by the BNP and other parties parties.

The miscreants set fire to the bus of 'Raida Paribahan' around 2:40pm near Salauddin Pump, said Talha Bin Jashim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence's media cell.

Two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze at 2:53pm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The fire service has reported a total of 289 arson attacks on some establishments and vehicles from 28 October to 6am on 24 December. The arson attacks damaged 285 vehicles and 15 establishments.

Among the vehicles, 180 were buses, 45 trucks, 23 covered vans, eight motorcycles and 29 other vehicles.

Top News / Politics

bus torched / Jurain / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Last week, a visit to the party&#039;s central office in Dhaka to meet party leaders was in vain. The empty office is located in an alley near the Science Lab. Photo: Noor A Alam

A wobbly stroll with a 'stick': Sanskritic Muktijot’s entry in 2024 election

8h | Panorama
All the stalls, selling T-shirts and pins with fun and quirky messages and designs, were owned and managed by the artists — most of them young professionals and a few of them students. Photos: Courtesy

Stall stories: Art, entrepreneurship and community building

1d | Panorama
The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

2d | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

All you need to know about cricket’s new innovation ‘Electra Stumps’

All you need to know about cricket’s new innovation ‘Electra Stumps’

11m | Multimedia
State sugar mills seek Tk6,000cr loan interest waiver

State sugar mills seek Tk6,000cr loan interest waiver

5h | Multimedia
Automakers are turning to hybrids in the middle of EV transition

Automakers are turning to hybrids in the middle of EV transition

5h | Multimedia
Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

Israel is committing the ultimate abuse of human rights in Gaza

19h | Multimedia