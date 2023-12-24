Bus torched in capital's Jurain

A ‘Raida Paribahan’ was torched at Postogola of Jurain area in the capital on Sunday (24 December) afternoon. Photo: UNB

Miscreants set a bus on fire at Postogola of Jurain area in the capital today during the blockade enforced by the BNP and other parties parties.

The miscreants set fire to the bus of 'Raida Paribahan' around 2:40pm near Salauddin Pump, said Talha Bin Jashim, station officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence's media cell.

Two firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze at 2:53pm.

The fire service has reported a total of 289 arson attacks on some establishments and vehicles from 28 October to 6am on 24 December. The arson attacks damaged 285 vehicles and 15 establishments.

Among the vehicles, 180 were buses, 45 trucks, 23 covered vans, eight motorcycles and 29 other vehicles.