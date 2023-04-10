Bus strike called off in Kushtia

Bus strike called off in Kushtia

Bus services on the Kushtia-Khulna and Kushtia-Faridpur routes resumed after three days of strike as Kushtia District Bus Owners and Workers Solidarity Council withdrew their protest on Monday (10 April) afternoon.

"We had a meeting with the officials of the district administration this afternoon, and they assured us of meeting all our demands," said Akter Hossain, president of Kushtia Bus Minibus Owners' Association.

"We have withdrawn the strike for the time being after getting assurance from the administration." "But, if our demands are not met, we will go for a strict action after Eid," the transport leader added.

Commuters suffer for indefinite bus strike in Kushtia, Khulna, Faridpur routes

On Friday, Kushtia District Bus Owners and Workers Solidarity Council went on an indefinite strike protesting the attack on some transport staff by the Jhenaidah workers union on the night of 5 April.

Mokbul Hossain Lavlu, general secretary of Kushtia Bus Minibus Owners' Association, said there had long been a dispute with the Jhenaidah workers union over bus trips to Faridpur from Kushtia.

Some staffers of Kushtia's Gorai Paribahan were beaten up by the workers union people over the demand for more trips to Faridpur, he alleged.

Protesting against the attack, an indefinite strike was called on the two routes--Kushtia-Khulna and Kushtia-Faridpur, he said.

Bus Strike / Kustia

Comments

