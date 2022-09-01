Bus-lorry collision causes severe gridlock on Dhaka-Chattogram highway

People suffered for over 12 hours as an accident triggered a long tailback on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway on Thursday.

Passengers on buses, ambulances and private vehicles suffered due to the traffic jam that was caused by a bus-lorry collision in the Gobindpur area under ​​Chandina upazila at around 2:30am today.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Monirul Islam, inspector of Eliotganj Highway Police Outpost, said "A Dhaka-bound bus collided with a lorry while trying to overtake it. No one has been killed in the accident.

"The accident left the driver and helper of the lorry critically injured. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Cumilla Medical College Hospital."

"The accident caused a severe gridlock on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. The wreckage of the vehicles involved in the accident has been removed from the road.

"Traffic situation is now improving," he added.

