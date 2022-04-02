Bus kills child in Chattogram

A seven-year-old boy was killed and his uncle was injured in a road accident in Shah Amanat Bridge area in Chattogram city on Saturday.

Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) police outpost ASI Alauddin Talukder said, "Adib, along with his uncle Shahjalal, was heading toward his uncle's house in the port city's Halishahar area. A speeding passenger bus ran over them while crossing the road near the bridge around 11:30am, leaving both of them injured."

They were rescued and brought to CMCH where doctors on duty declared Adib, son of late Sayem Mahmud of Chandanaish upazila, dead.

Injured Shahjalal was undergoing treatment at the hospital and the child's body was kept at morgue for autopsy, said Panchlaish Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Sadiqur Rahman.

Just a day before, Maisha, a second-year student of North South University, was killed after hit and run by a speeding covered van on Kuril Flyover in Dhaka.

Police, however, detained its driver and his helper from Chattogram on Friday night.