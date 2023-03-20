Bus helper killed in Dhaka's Azimpur road crash

A bus helper was killed as an unidentified vehicle knocked him down in the city's Azimpur area early Monday (20 March).

The deceased was identified as Sanwar Hossain, 26, of Polashia village in Nalitabari upazila of Sherpur.

Zahid Hossain, another helper, said the vehicle hit Sanwar at the Azimpur bus stand around 6:30am, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where doctors declared him dead around 8am.

The body was kept at the hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Md Bacchu Mia, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost.