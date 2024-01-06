Bus carrying election equipment set on fire in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2024, 10:34 pm

A bus, hired by the police to transport election equipment in Chattogram, was set on fire this evening (6 January). Photo: TBS
A bus, hired by the police to transport election equipment in Chattogram, was set on fire this evening (6 January). Photo: TBS

A bus, hired by the police to transport election equipment in Chattogram, was set on fire this evening (6 January).

The incident took place at around 6:30pm when the bus was parked in front of a polling station in the Char Rangamatia area of Kalurghat BSCIC, located under the Chandgaon police station.

On information, two units of the fire service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control around 7:00pm.

Bahar Uddin, senior station officer of Kalurghat fire station, said, "The bus, hired by the police for election purposes, fell victim to an arson attack."

"The bus operates on route 6 of the city. It was parked in front of Mabiya Rashidiya Technical School Center in Kalurghat Basic Industrial Area. It was brought in by the police and election workers, with the primary purpose of transporting election equipment to the centre. 

"However, there was no damage to the election materials as the bus was set ablaze after unloading the equipment," Bahar Uddin said.

Meanwhile, in Habiganj, two motorcycles were set on fire in Shayestanagar area of Sadar upazila around 9:21pm, according to the fire service.

The fire service also reported two fire incidents in Mymensingh.

In Mymensingh Sadar upazila, unidentified people set fire to a car in the Notun Bazar area around 6:40pm.

In Muktagacha of the district, unidentified people set fire to Montola Government Primary School around 6:55pm. 

Firefighting units from nearby stations went to the spots to douse the fires.

