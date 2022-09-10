Buriganga River Carnival held with pledge to stop pollution  

River conservationists on Saturday observe "Buriganga River Carnival" to promote conservation efforts to make the country's rivers free of pollution.

Waterkeepers Bangladesh Consortium in collaboration with Buriganga Nadi Morcha (Buriganga River Coalition) organised the event Saturday (10 September) titled "Buriganga River Carnival: In Pursuit of Pollution Free River".

The carnival was inaugurated by the bank of Buriganga near Muslimbagh Tower Playground in the Thota Gudaraghat area of Kamrangirchar.

Former adviser to a caretaker government and human rights activist Dr Sultana Kamal presided over the event where Md Kamrul Islam MP of Dhaka-2 constituency was present as the guest of honour.

Speaking at the event, Sultana Kamal said, "Saving Buriganga River is our moral, civic and constitutional responsibility. Everyone should be active in fulfilling that responsibility."

After the inauguration ceremony, a procession was organised with well-decorated boats.