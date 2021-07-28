Build overpasses, underpasses and U-loops at key points: PM  

Bangladesh

TBS report
28 July, 2021, 08:45 pm
Build overpasses, underpasses and U-loops at key points: PM  

She also emphasised ensuring proper height while constructing bridges

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed to build overpasses, underpasses and U-loops at key points while constructing and expanding roads across the country.

She also emphasised ensuring proper height while constructing bridges at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on Wednesday, Planning Minister MA Mannan told a media briefing.

The PM came up with the directives after approving two separate projects and instructed the Roads and Highways Department, the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) and the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) for maintaining proper coordination.

"We have to ensure proper height of the bridges so that water vessels can pass through them underneath. The bridge projects should be implemented coordinating with the shipping ministry," said the planning minister referring to the Ecnec meeting.

