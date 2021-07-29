BUET's OxyJet gets limited approval

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 05:11 pm

Related News

BUET's OxyJet gets limited approval

TBS Report
29 July, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2021, 05:11 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has given 'limited' approval for the production and use of a device called "OxyJet" invented by a group of teachers and students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Initially, 200 units of the device will be produced and used. Large-scale production and use may be approved by observing the results.

According to the inventors, the device can also provide high flow oxygen to patients suffering from acute respiratory problems by keeping them in a normal hospital bed.

A group of BUET teachers and students started working on the project during the month of  May and June last year after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

BUET Biomedical Engineering Associate Professor Tawfiq Hasan started the work with four of his students, Mimnur Rashid, Farhan Muhib, Kaiser Ahmed and Kawsar Ahmed. 

Later, they were assisted at different stages by Associate Professor Muhammad Tariq Arafat and Assistant Professors Zahid Ferdous and Saidur Rahman of Biomedical Engineering.

Medical and innovation experts say that the CPAP devices on the market cost Tk1 lakh or more while High flow nasal cannula costs Tk4 to 5 lakh. 

On the other hand, the entire setup of OxyJet costs around Tk20,000-25,000. 

The inventors claimed that this cost will be further reduced if OxyJet goes into commercial production. 

Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

OxyJet / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

TBS Today: Mad rush of people at Shimulia ferry terminal despite lockdown

46m | Videos
TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

TBS Today: Nagad to raise Tk500cr with zero-coupon bonds

56m | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

TBS Current Affairs: Coronavirus and vaccine administration management

56m | Videos
Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

Towfique: Rap icon of Bangladesh

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

3
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

4
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

5
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 

6
Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing
RMG

Story of how Bangladesh RMG evolved from mere stitching to designing