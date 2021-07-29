BUET's OxyJet gets limited approval

The Directorate General of Drug Administration (DGDA) has given 'limited' approval for the production and use of a device called "OxyJet" invented by a group of teachers and students of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Initially, 200 units of the device will be produced and used. Large-scale production and use may be approved by observing the results.

According to the inventors, the device can also provide high flow oxygen to patients suffering from acute respiratory problems by keeping them in a normal hospital bed.

A group of BUET teachers and students started working on the project during the month of May and June last year after the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country.

BUET Biomedical Engineering Associate Professor Tawfiq Hasan started the work with four of his students, Mimnur Rashid, Farhan Muhib, Kaiser Ahmed and Kawsar Ahmed.

Later, they were assisted at different stages by Associate Professor Muhammad Tariq Arafat and Assistant Professors Zahid Ferdous and Saidur Rahman of Biomedical Engineering.

Medical and innovation experts say that the CPAP devices on the market cost Tk1 lakh or more while High flow nasal cannula costs Tk4 to 5 lakh.

On the other hand, the entire setup of OxyJet costs around Tk20,000-25,000.

The inventors claimed that this cost will be further reduced if OxyJet goes into commercial production.