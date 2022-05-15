Buddha Purnima to be celebrated today

Buddha Purnima, marking the birth and death anniversary of Lord Buddha and his attaining enlightenment, will be observed today.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages greeting the Buddhist community on the occasion.

President Hamid said, "Buddhist civilization and its culture have been deeply intertwined with the people of Bengal since ancient times. Paharpur and Mainamati Shalban Bihar are its shining examples."

He urged the members of Buddhist community to celebrate Buddha Purnima maintaining health guidelines to prevent future spread of Covid-19, reports UNB.

The prime minister urged all to work generously to further strengthen the practice and bond of harmony in Bangladesh in future.

"I hope that by upholding and nurturing the ideals of Gautam Buddha, everyone will play a role in building Bangladesh as a peaceful country," she said.

Buddha Purnima marks the birth, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha. On this day in 563 BC, Buddha was born as Siddhartha Gautama in Kopilabostu at the foothill of the Himalayas.

He attained supreme enlightenment at the age of 35 and finally retreated to "nirvana" at the age of 80 in 483 BC.