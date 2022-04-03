BTRC’s draft regulatory control of online platforms needs to be repealed: TIB

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has demanded that a new regulation be enacted by repealing, rather than amending, the draft of "Regulation for Digital, Social Media and OTT Platforms" introduced by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

The draft is said to be made to secure online platforms but TIB thinks it fully contradicts the constitution, said TIB at a virtual press briefing on Sunday.

TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said the draft has two important issues to be addressed – the obligation of identifying the sender and receiver of a message online or phone and removing content through online communication, which has put at risk the people's freedom of speech and expression, and the possibility of realising the dream of a democratic system, privacy, and constitutional rights.

Many provisions of this policy also conflict with the dream of a "Digital Bangladesh" so the government and BTRC have to reconsider the draft, he added.

There can be a platform for removing harmful content but it must be ensured that basic human rights and privacy are not violated. There are some obscurities and self-contradictions in the draft, which pose a risk of intentional misuse, he said.

The TIB executive director also said, "If this draft is implemented, we think Bangladesh will be at risk of transforming into a surveillance-based society. Online platforms face risks in every country. Bangladesh can learn how others make relevant policies, implement them, and formulate policies."