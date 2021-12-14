BTRC issues set of conditions for IPTVs' operation

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has issued a set of conditions for delivering No Objection Certificate (NOC) to broadcast Internet Protocol Television or IPTV.

The IPTVs which previously got their registrations approved by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have to comply with all conditions issued by the ministry.

The online based television channels will only be allowed to operate on some fixed domains or websites approved by the information ministry.

They have to obtain NOC from BTRC before operation.

For the interest of national security, domain hosting data must be hosted in a data centre located in Bangladesh and its address along with DNS-1, DNS-2 and WHOIS data have to be submitted to BTRC.

Contents that threaten state security and religious sentiment can not be broadcast as per Section 28 of the Digital Security Act.

All technical and security infrastructures have to be prepared to run the online based channels.

BTRC will block domains anytime if any of the aforementioned rules are violated.