BSF shoots Bangladeshi youth dead along Satkhira border

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
09 October, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 09 October, 2022, 03:59 pm

A Bangladeshi youth was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) of India near Kushkhali border area in Satkhira early Sunday.

The deceased, Hasanur Rahman, 25, was the son of Md Haidar Ali of the district's Sadar upazila.

Satkhira Sadar Hospital's emergency department sources said that Hasanur was brought to the hospital with a bullet wound around 6:15am. 

As his condition deteriorated, he was sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital. He died on the way.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Satkhira 33 Border Guard Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Al Mahmud said that BSF had denied the allegation of the incident.

"It is evident that the youth died from a gunshot wound," he added.

