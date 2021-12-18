BSF delegation arrives in Dhaka to join BGB Day programme

A delegation of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) arrived in Dhaka at the invitation of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) to join the events organised on the occasion of BGB Day-2021.

The seven-member BSF delegation led by its Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday morning, read a press release.

The delegation will join the official parade and other events of BGB Day to be held on 19 December at BGB headquarters.

BGB Director General Major General Md Shafeenul Islam and his wife Soma Islam received the BSF delegation including its chief and her wife at the airport.

Afterwards, the BSF delegation reached the BGB headquarters in a motorcade from the airport and laid floral wreath at 'Simanto Gourab' paying respect to the Liberation War martyrs.

The visit of BSF director general will play a very effective role in strengthening the existing mutual trust and good relations between the border guards of Bangladesh and India, enhancing bilateral cooperation and resolving the border issues of both the countries.

The BSF delegation will return to India on 21 December.