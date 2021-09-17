BSCIC launches e-commerce platform

Bangladesh

BSS
17 September, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 07:00 pm

BSCIC launches e-commerce platform

BSS
17 September, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2021, 07:00 pm
BSCIC launches e-commerce platform

The Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) has launched an e-commerce platform enabling local entrepreneurs to sell different products in the domestic and global markets. 

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurated the platform at a hotel on Thursday evening, said a press release today.  

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, State Minister for

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Industries Kazim Uddin Ahmed, Industries Secretary Zakia Sultana and President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) Jasim Uddin, among others, spoke on the occasion.  

BSCIC Chairman Md Mushtaq Hasan presided over the function. 

Cottage and micro industries, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) can now able to get registered with this BSCIC Online Market to promote and expand the market of their products.

 

BSCIC / Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC)

