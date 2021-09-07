BSC compensates deceased sailor’s family

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 03:35 pm

BSC compensates deceased sailor’s family

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 03:35 pm
Authorities have paid compensation to the family of sailor Mokarram Hossain, who died while working on a ship owned by the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC).

Commodore Sumon Mahmud Sabbir, managing director of BSC, handed over a cheque of Tk5 lakh to Mokarram's wife Sahana Begum at the BSC office in Chattogram on Monday, said a press release.

Mokarram Hossain, a sailor hailing from Patenga district in Chattogram, on the BSC-owned "Banglar Joyjatra", died on 21 June at Hong Kong port.

His body was brought back to Bangladesh on 17 July with help from the Bangladesh Consulate General's office in Hong Kong, Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping and Foreign Ministry.

The compensation was handed over to Mokarram's family as per the bilateral agreement between BSC and the Seamen's Association.

