BRTC starts Eid special bus service 14 April

The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) is set to launch Eid special bus service on 14 April to ensure smooth journey of the homebound passengers on the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

"BRTC will start its Eid special bus service on 14 April to continue it till 23 April," an official release said yesterday.

The advance ticket sale already started on 9 April at BRTC bus depots, it confirmed.

The release also said the advance bus tickets for different routes across the country will be sold from city's various BRTC bus depots including Mothijheel, Joarsahara, Kalyanpur, Gabtoli, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Jatrabari, Gazipur and Narayanganj bus depot at Chasara.

The advance tickets will be sold from Mothijheel BRTC depot for trips to Khulna, Daudkandi, Damuddya, Khasherhat, Dinajpur, Rangpur and Netrakona.

Dhaka to Rangpur, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha, Khustia, Rajshahi, Naogaon, Netrokona, Ranishankail, Thakurgaon and Dinajpur routes' tickets will be sold from Kallyanpur bus depot.

Dhaka to Bhanga, Gopalganj, Barishal, Dasmina (Patuakhali), Aricha, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Aricha and Paturia and Jashore routes' passengers can collect tickets from Gabtoli bus depot.

Dhaka-Paisarhat, Bishawroad-Patchdona and Dhaka to Rangpur, Naogaon, Jaipurhat, Tangail, Mymensingh and Bogura routes' passengers will get tickets from Joarshahara bus depot.

Dhaka to Barishal, Rangpur, Khustia, Bogura, Kurigram, Dinajpur, Mymensingh and Naogaon routes' travelers can collect tickets from Mirpur bus depot.

Dhaka to Shariatpur, Faridpur, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Bogura and Naogaon routes' tickets are available from Mohammadpur bus depot.

Bishawroad to Patchdona, Tangail, Netrakona, Mymensingh, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon and Kurigram routes' tickets are available from Gazipur bus depot.

Even the passengers who will travel from Dhaka to Rangpur and Shariatpur route will get ticket from Jatrabari bus depot while Narayanganj bus depot will sell tickets for Dhaka-Goshairhat, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Nilpahmari, Naogaon, Bogura, Gaibandha and Pabna routes.

The homebound passengers who will travel from Narsingdi to Madaripur, Charmuguria and Rangpur routes have been asked to collect tickets from Narshigdi bus depot.

To operate special bus services, a total of 60 buses will remain standby at different city bus depots including Sayedabad bus terminal, Mirpur section-12 bus depot, Kallyanpur bus depot, Nabinagar, Mothijheel bus depot, Mohakhali bus terminal, Joarshahara bus depot, Mohammadpur bus depot, Gazipur chowrasta, Hemayetpur bus stand and Chandra bus stand.