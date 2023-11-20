BRTC bus torched in Mirpur on hartal day-2

BRTC bus torched in Mirpur-10, Dhaka, on second day of hartal on 20 November 2023. Photo: Fire Service

A BRTC bus has been torched in the capital's Mirpur-10 area on the second day of the hartal today.

The bus was set on fire around 2:35pm on Monday (20 November).

Two fire service units brought the fire under control around 2:45pm, confirmed Fire Services and Civil Defense Station Officer Talha Bin Zasim.

BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties called the hartal after they had earlier observed five countrywide blockades of roads, rail and waterways. The blockades were marked by frequent burning of vehicles, particularly buses, in Dhaka and elsewhere in the country.

Earlier on Saturday (18 November), BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called upon people from all walks of life and opposition leaders and activists to observe the hartal peacefully and make it a success.