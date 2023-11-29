Brtc bus mishap causes road blockade at Bijoy Sarani

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 01:14 pm

Related News

Brtc bus mishap causes road blockade at Bijoy Sarani

TBS Report
29 November, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2023, 01:14 pm
A Brtc bus is seen stranded, obstructing the Bijoy Sarani road in the capital due to a brake failure incident on Wednesday, 29 November. Photo: TBS
A Brtc bus is seen stranded, obstructing the Bijoy Sarani road in the capital due to a brake failure incident on Wednesday, 29 November. Photo: TBS

A BRTC bus lost control of its speed this morning, resulting in the blockade of the Bijoy Sarani road in Agargaon.

Rafeed Rahman, an eyewitness to the incident, recounted that the bus got stuck across the entrance of Bijoy Sarani after its brakes failed.

"The driver maneuvered the bus towards the left side island to prevent a crash. Unfortunately, due to the bus's length, it ended up obstructing the entire road," he explained.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tareq Sekandar Abhi, assistant commissioner of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Traffic zone told The Business Standard that efforts are underway to remove the bus, and normal traffic flow is expected to resume shortly.

"A tow truck has been called," he added.

Top News

BRTC bus / bus accident / Dhaka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Disadvantaged groups are more exposed to climate effects and less able to recover from damages. A Bangladeshi family travels to a safer location as water enters new areas after the cyclone Aila hit Bangladesh in 2009. Photo: Abir Abdullah

Climate and inequality entwinement imperils us all

6h | Panorama
A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

22h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

22h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

1d | Education

More Videos from TBS

The fight is Awami League vs Awami League

The fight is Awami League vs Awami League

37m | TBS Stories
The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

The reason for the disaster is the glossy image of the social media

3h | Tech Talk
China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

China investigates major shadow bank for 'crimes'

3h | TBS Economy
Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

Pakistan may lose its opportunity to host the Champions Trophy in 2025

17h | TBS SPORTS