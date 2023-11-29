Brtc bus mishap causes road blockade at Bijoy Sarani

A Brtc bus is seen stranded, obstructing the Bijoy Sarani road in the capital due to a brake failure incident on Wednesday, 29 November. Photo: TBS

A BRTC bus lost control of its speed this morning, resulting in the blockade of the Bijoy Sarani road in Agargaon.

Rafeed Rahman, an eyewitness to the incident, recounted that the bus got stuck across the entrance of Bijoy Sarani after its brakes failed.

"The driver maneuvered the bus towards the left side island to prevent a crash. Unfortunately, due to the bus's length, it ended up obstructing the entire road," he explained.

Tareq Sekandar Abhi, assistant commissioner of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Traffic zone told The Business Standard that efforts are underway to remove the bus, and normal traffic flow is expected to resume shortly.

"A tow truck has been called," he added.