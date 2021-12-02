BRTC bus kills father, son in Rajshahi 

A man and his son were killed when the motorcycle they were on was ran over by a Bangladesh Road and Transport Corporation (BRRC) bus in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi.

The deceased are Saju Mia, 40, a resident of Nandanpur village of Ghoraghat upazila in Dinajpur and his son Abdullah Alif, 12.

The accident took place at Baslitala in Bijoynagar around 9am Thursday.

Saju Mia was an employee of Deepashikha NGO Godagari Bijoynagar branch. Alif was a 7th-grade student of Rajabarihat High School.

Godagari police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Kamrul Islam said the duo was waiting at the spot to start their journey to Alif's school.

"Both died on the spot when a Rajshahi-bound BRTC bus from Chapainawabganj ran over them and hit a nearby tree," he said.

The police have recovered the bodies and sent them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The bus has been seized. However, its driver fled the scene.

