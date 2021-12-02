BRTC bus kills father, son in Rajshahi 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
02 December, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 01:22 pm

Related News

BRTC bus kills father, son in Rajshahi 

TBS Report 
02 December, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 01:22 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A man and his son were killed when the motorcycle they were on was ran over by a Bangladesh Road and Transport Corporation (BRRC) bus in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi. 

The deceased are Saju Mia, 40, a resident of Nandanpur village of Ghoraghat upazila in Dinajpur and his son Abdullah Alif, 12. 

The accident took place at Baslitala in Bijoynagar around 9am Thursday. 

Saju Mia was an employee of Deepashikha NGO Godagari Bijoynagar branch. Alif was a 7th-grade student of Rajabarihat High School.

Godagari police station Officer-in-charge (OC) Kamrul Islam said the duo was waiting at the spot to start their journey to Alif's school. 

"Both died on the spot when a Rajshahi-bound BRTC bus from Chapainawabganj ran over them and hit a nearby tree," he said. 

The police have recovered the bodies and sent them to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital.

The bus has been seized. However, its driver fled the scene. 
 

Districts

Accident / BRTC bus / rajshahi / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

3h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

1h | Panorama
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

4h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

17h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

17h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

17h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'