BRTA for banning motorbikes on highways

TBS Report 
20 June, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2022, 08:43 pm

As many as 106 people lost their lives in 106 accidents in eight days of last Eid-ul-Fitr across the country. On average, 13 people were killed daily

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has recommended restricting the movement of motorcycles on highways in a bid to curtail the alarming rise in road accidents across the country.
 
However, motorcycles can be allowed on the highways that have service lanes, the transport regulatory agency proposed at a workshop in its headquarters in the capital's Banani on Sunday.
 
At the workshop, the agency said the number of road accidents was higher during the last Eid-ul-Fitr, compared to the previous three. According to various probe reports and media reports, motorcycle riders have been identified as responsible for the spike in road mishaps.
 
To prevent road accidents, BRTA put forward a set of recommendations that includes taking legal action against drivers for speeding and reckless driving of motor vehicles, banning vehicles like the human-hauliers, three-wheelers including locally-made 'Nachimon' and 'Karimon' type vehicles on highways.
 
Moreover, tougher raids against vehicles without valid documents, installation of CCTV cameras in accident-prone areas, proper training for drivers and awareness campaigns for pedestrians were also recommended.
 
BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Majumder said, "We do not see much traffic congestion during Eid travels but accidents have increased because of the rising number of motorcycles on the highways."

"Motorcycle accidents are more common even in normal times. The recommendations have been made to prevent these accidents," he added.

Road Transport Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri presided over the workshop attended by the Chairman and senior officials of BRTA and BRTC.

As many as 106 people lost their lives in 106 accidents in eight days of last Eid-ul-Fitr across the country. On average, 13 people were killed daily.

