BRT project caused loss of over Tk4,000cr: Report 

Since its inauguration in 2012, the BRT project has caused an economic loss of Tk4,821.6 crore in the last nine years, according to a report published by Save the Road.

Meanwhile, accidents related to the infrastructure killed 11 people and injured 278.

The report published Sunday (21 August) said 126 patients in ambulances have died from lack of treatment as they could not reach hospitals at the earliest due to the traffic caused by the BRT project.

Save the Road Secretary General Shanta Farzana said that the BRT project was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2012, but the work actually started in 2013.

"If not completed within the current year in a timely manner, then next year, the BRT and Metrorail project will add to the woes of commuters in Dhaka."

Save the Road members noted that planners of these two projects should carefully follow the prime minister's development framework and implement them in an expeditious manner.

Save the Road Chairman ZM Kamrul Anam, Founder Momin Mehdi, Vice Chairmen Bikash Roy, Ziaur Rahman Zia, Ayub Rana, Shaukat Hossain and Vice President of Dhaka Sub Editors Council Anjuman Ara Shilpi were present during the publishing event.