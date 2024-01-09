BRRI approves two new high-yielding paddy varieties

The National Seed Board on Tuesday approved protein-enriched two new high-yielding paddy-BRRI 107 and BRRI 108, clearing way for the general farmers to cultivate the modern varieties.

The Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) innovated the premium varieties suitable for Boro season farming.

With this innovation, the total number of the BRRI developed paddy varieties rose to 115.

The approval came at the board meeting of the Seed Board held today with Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter, says a release.

The average height of mature plants of BRRI paddy 107 is 103 cm and its average lifespan is 143 days, which is equal to BRRI 50 type paddy, according to BRRI.

The average yield is 8.19 tonnes per hectare, but the output can increase up to 9.57 tonnes subject to favourable environment and proper care. It will be 17.67% higher than BRRI 50 output.

The amylose and protein contents of this rice are 29.1% and 10.02% respectively and the rice is non-sticky unlike some other varieties, BRRI informed.

The BRRI hopes that farmers will take a great interest in cultivating the new paddy it is high-yielding and its rice is fine.

It selected the 107 type after collecting it from farmers' fields in 2015 through a pure line selection process.

The rice research institute also carried out yield trials in 2020 in farmers' fields in different areas of the country after a three-year successful trial in the research fields of BRRI's regional offices in 2019.

The variety was applied for approval on the recommendation of the field evaluation team of the National Seed Board as it was found satisfactory in the Proposed Variety Trial (PVT) test conducted by the Seed Certification Agency in 2022.

Besides, BRRI 108 variety was approved Tuesday for cultivation throughout the country during the Boro season.

The grain type of this variety is similar to that of Jiradhan. The average height of BRRI 108 mature plants is 102 cm, and the life span is 149-151 days.

Its average yield is 8.7 tonnes per hectare, 1-1.5 tonne per hectare higher than BRRI 100 variety.

Amylose and protein content shares of this new type is 24.5% and 8.8% respectively. Its grain is medium-long, thin while the cooked rice is smooth and white in color.