British PM greets Chief Adviser Prof Yunus, expresses desire to collaborate

Bangladesh

Starmer said the British government wants to support Yunus in his efforts to restore peace, law and order, and prosperity in Bangladesh

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus (L) and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (R). Photo: BSS
Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus (L) and British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (R). Photo: BSS

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has greeted Nobel Laureate Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus on his assumption of office of the chief adviser to the interim government.

He also expressed his desire to work with Yunus and the government for peaceful transition to an inclusive and democratic future.

In a congratulatory message sent to Prof Yunus on 14 August (UK time), he said, "I warmly welcome your appointment as chief adviser to the interim government in Bangladesh." 

He continued, "We look forward to working with you and the interim government as it creates a peaceful transition to an inclusive, democratic future."

At such a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's history, your leadership will be crucial in navigating the multiple challenges faced by the nation, he said.

"The United Kingdom values its strong and enduring relationship with Bangladesh, cemented by our deep people-to-people ties and shared Commonwealth values," he said.
 
The British premier said, "As a friend, we have been deeply saddened by the violence and loss of life in recent weeks."

"We recognise the bravery of the students and many others who through peaceful protest called for a different future for Bangladesh," he said.

The British prime minister said that the British government wants to support Yunus in his efforts to restore peace, law and order, and prosperity in Bangladesh.

