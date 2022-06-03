Brief flooding likely in June, signal three at seaports

The country might face flooding briefly this June due to heavy rainfall, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) has warned.

Alongside flooding, mild to moderate high waves may sweep over some places of the country this month, according to the long-term weather forecast for June.

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra were advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three.

According to the forecast, one or two low-pressure events may occur in the Bay of Bengal this month. One of the low-pressure areas is expected to intensify further into a depression.

The BMD also predicts flooding may occur at a few places in the country's northern, northeastern, north-middle region, and southeastern regions due to heavy rainfall. During the first 10 days of the month, southwest monsoon winds or rains are likely to spread across the country.

According to data from the met office, flooding occurs in Bangladesh if Assam and Meghalaya of India experience heavy rainfall. There has been heavy rainfall in that region over the first end of this month so there is a fear of "short-term floods" this June.

In the last half of April and in mid May this year, flash floods hit the low-lying areas of haors and bordering upazilas. The hill slopes inundated 14 upazilas of Sylhet and Sunamganj, damaged roads and bridges, and cut off communication in the southeastern region.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension, the areas faced a loss of Tk100 crore due to the floods.

Meteorologist Hafizur Rahman said under the influence of a south-west monsoon, heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy (89 mm) rainfall is likely to occur at places over Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions, during the next 24 hours commencing 12 noon, Friday.

Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty winds are likely to occur at many places over Dhaka, Khulna & Barishal divisions and at a few places over Rangpur & Rajshahi divisions. Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the Met office said.

Squally weather may affect the maritime ports, and the north bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, as a deep convection is continuing over North Bay, a met office release said.

Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three as a low-pressure area has formed over North Bay and adjoining areas. All fishing boats and trawlers over North Bay have been advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution until further notice, the met bulletin added.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy rain in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and the northeastern states over the next four days owing to a cyclonic circulation over southern Bangladesh and adjoining northern Bay of Bengal.

Conditions have become favourable for the advance of southwest monsoon in the region by Friday, it said.