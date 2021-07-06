Brahma breed cattle imported from USA seized at Dhaka airport

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 11:13 am

The price of the cows has been fixed at $40,000 (Tk34 lakh) each in the bill of entry; however, customs officials estimated the worth to be more than Tk12-15 lakh

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Customs officials have seized eighteen Brahman breed cows at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.

The cattle have been imported from the United States. The herd arrived at the airport on a Turkish Airlines flight on Monday afternoon.

Since the import of this breed is not allowed in the country and the importer was nowhere to be found, it has been confiscated.

Sadeeq Agro imported these cows, aged between 13-60 months, from Centurion World Logistics LLC Sulphur Springs in Texas, USA.

However, no one from the organization came to pick up the cows at the airport.

An official of the Livestock Department confirmed that the cows were of Brahma breed, which will now be temporarily kept in the Central Cow Breeding and Dairy Farm in Savar under the custody of the Department of Livestock.

Reportedly, the cows will be sold at auction if no claimant is found.

Earlier on 13 February, customs officials seized thirty Brahman breed cattle imported by Sun Dairy and Agro Products Limited despite announcing the import of Holstein-Friesian breed.  

