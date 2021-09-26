Brac’s graduation programme helps over 2m people escape extreme poverty

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 04:29 pm

Related News

Brac’s graduation programme helps over 2m people escape extreme poverty

Initiated in 2002, Brac’s Ultra-poor Graduation programme is aimed at enabling extreme and ultra-poor households to achieve socio-economic resilience

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 04:29 pm
Brac’s graduation programme helps over 2m people escape extreme poverty

More than two million women in Bangladesh have moved beyond extreme poverty after taking assistance from Brac's Ultra-poor Graduation (UPG) programme.

Initiated in 2002, the UPG programme is aimed at enabling extreme and ultra-poor households to achieve socio-economic resilience in order to progress along a pathway out of extreme poverty, Rozina Haque, programme head of the UPG programme, told a webinar on Saturday.

"So far, more than 2.1 million ultra-poor households in 48 districts have benefited from the programme", she added.

Meanwhile, the scope of the initiative has been expanded for the targeted population and in different contexts like urban, climate change, persons with disabilities and the local community in Cox's Bazar, she mentioned at the online seminar entitled "Women's Empowerment Fireside Chat" organised by Harvard GlobalWE.

Explaining further on the graduation programme, Rozina said assistance under the programme lasts for 24 months for a beneficiary and in the meantime Brac works on livelihood promotion through increasing assets, financial inclusion through accessing financial institutions, social protection through accessing healthcare service, and social empowerment through skill development and community mobilisation.

Speaking on the impact, she said, "We have come to know that annual income of the beneficiaries have risen by 37% while their consumption has increased by 10%. Furthermore, their savings have increased 9 times and access to land has doubled."

While addressing the webinar, Donella Rapier, chief executive officer of Brac USA, said Brac has already reached around 100 million people in 11 countries and has become a global leader in developing and implementing cost-effective, evidence-based programmes to assist the most marginalised people.

The approach of reaching the poorest and most excluded with a particular focus on women and girls as well as providing holistic, multi-faced solutions to poverty made Brac a unique development organization in the world, she noted. 

The webinar was moderated by Sajida Shroff, president of Harvard GlobalWE.

BRAC / poverty

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos
Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

Tawsif Alam Khan: An avid traveller shares his greatest hits of travelling around the country

1d | Videos
My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

My Travel Diary: Colorful travel stories of Eliza Binte Elahi

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives