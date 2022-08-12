Brace for showers Friday

Light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds is likely to occur in parts of Bangladesh on Friday, according to the weather department.

According to the weather bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna and Barishal divisions, at many places over the Chattogram division and at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions, and at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the southern part of Bangladesh.

The well-marked low over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas weakened into a low-pressure area and merged with the monsoon axis. The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal to Assam across central Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to Northwest Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over North Bay, as per the bulletin.

The day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 36°C in Sylhet and Syedpur of the Rangpur division and the minimum temperature was 23.4°C in Kutubdia of Chattogram.