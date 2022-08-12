Brace for showers Friday

Bangladesh

UNB
12 August, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 10:33 am

Related News

Brace for showers Friday

UNB
12 August, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 10:33 am
File Photo. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
File Photo. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds is likely to occur in parts of Bangladesh on Friday, according to the weather department.

According to the weather bulletin of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), light to moderate rains or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty/squally wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna and Barishal divisions, at many places over the Chattogram division and at a few places over Rajshahi and Dhaka divisions, and at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the southern part of Bangladesh. 

The well-marked low over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas weakened into a low-pressure area and merged with the monsoon axis. The axis of the monsoon trough runs through Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal to Assam across central Bangladesh.

One of its associated troughs extends up to Northwest Bay. Monsoon is fairly active over Bangladesh and strong elsewhere over North Bay, as per the bulletin.

The day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 36°C in Sylhet and Syedpur of the Rangpur division and the minimum temperature was 23.4°C in Kutubdia of Chattogram.

Top News

Bangladesh / Weather forecast / rain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some species of mantises resemble flowers, with just one exception — they hunt. Photo: Collected

Mantis memoir: A master predator

2h | Earth
Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

23h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What's next after searching Trump's house

What's next after searching Trump's house

4h | Videos
Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

4h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

4h | Videos
US wants to turn Taiwan into Ukraine, says China

US wants to turn Taiwan into Ukraine, says China

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr
Economy

Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr